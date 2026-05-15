GiftAMeal reaches 3 million meal milestone, partnering with 1,200 restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — GiftAMeal has reached a major milestone, with 3 million meals donated to families in need through restaurant partnerships across the country.

The restaurant marketing platform turns guest photos into donations to local food banks.

Through the program, guests at participating restaurants take a photo of their food, drink or friends. Each photo triggers a monetary donation to a local food bank to help provide a meal to families facing food insecurity.

The program is free for guests and funded by participating restaurants.

“Reaching 3 million meals is an incredibly meaningful milestone,” said Andrew Glantz, founder of GiftAMeal and vice president of strategic partnerships for Swipe Savvy. “When we started, the idea was simple: make giving back easy, local, and engaging for restaurant guests.”

GiftAMeal said it partners with more than 1,200 restaurants across the country, ranging from independent restaurants to national franchise systems.

The milestone comes shortly after GiftAMeal announced its acquisition by Swipe Savvy, which the company said will provide additional resources for growth while keeping the experience unchanged for restaurant partners and guests.

Participating restaurants use the platform to support local hunger relief organizations while building connections with guests.

“GiftAMeal provides a unique way for restaurants and their guests to support hunger relief in their own communities,” said Kristen Wild, president and CEO of Operation Food Search. “The recurring donations help support our work without requiring time or resources from our team.”

GiftAMeal said the platform is used by restaurant locations in 46 states.

Restaurants interested in joining the program can learn more through GiftAMeal.

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