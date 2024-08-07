Girl, 16, accused of killing her mom and mother’s boyfriend to be charged as an adult

PALM BAY, Fla. — A teenager in Palm Bay accused of killing her mom and her mother’s boyfriend will be charged as an adult.

A grand jury indicted 16-year-old Julia Egler on Tuesday on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Last month, Palm Bay police said the teen called 911 claiming a home intruder killed the victims but later told officers she did it.

Egler is being held on no bond.

According to state law, the teen cannot receive the death penalty.

