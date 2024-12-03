GIVING TUESDAY - UNITED STATES MARINE CORP RESERVES TOYS FOR TOTS

It’s giving Tuesday and 9 family connection has once again teamed up with the United States Marine Corp Reserves’ Toys for Tots program. Today on giving Tuesday, we’ve made it easy for you to support local children from your phone or laptop by shopping online for a child or making a monetary donation.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that harnesses the power of generosity to transform communities and the world. This Giving TOYSday, disadvantaged children need your support.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program is committed to spreading hope and joy to as many children in need as possible. Will you help us? Become part of the movement and make a difference. Your donation has the power to change a life.

Visit toysfortots.org today to donate and give the gift of hope.