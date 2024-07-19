Global technology outage affects banks, media outlets and companies

ORLANDO, Fla. — An overnight global IT outage is raising significant concerns.

A widespread outage of Microsoft is causing issues around the world.

Banks, media outlets, and companies, including Amazon and security company ADT, have reported issues.

Microsoft has not said what may be causing the outage, but indicated it is working on it.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

