GoFundMe created for Daytona Beach toddler killed after following dog into traffic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A tragic accident in Daytona Beach Thursday has left the community in mourning.

Police say 1-year-old Tucker Morgan Dockins was fatally struck by two vehicles after following the family dog out of the house and into the street. It happened Wednesday night on Halifax Avenue.

The tragedy has left the family devastated. To offer any help they can, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help them.

The page describes Tucker as having a special bond with the dog, calling the animal his “constant playmate and friend.”

Police said the dog was somehow able to open the door on its own.

Tucker’s father was working in the front yard at the time.

