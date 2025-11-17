‘Good Samaritan’ from fatal weekend I-95 crash was 27-year-old paramedic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The ‘good samaritan’ from this weekends I-95 fatal crash was revealed to be a 27-year-old paramedic Mary Jolly.

She was critically injured early Saturday morning while helping a driver who had been hit by a car; she was then struck by another vehicle, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jolly would later pass away at a Florida hospital, surrounded by her family and GEMS Chief Mark Lamphiear

“Mary was more than a colleague — she was part of our EMS family,” said GEMS Deputy Chief Jamie McConnell. “Her compassion, steady presence, and deep commitment to serving this community touched countless lives. This loss will be felt across our entire organization.”

Jolly had been with GEMS since 2021 and was a member of the department’s swift water rescue team. The team had recently competed in an event in Fayetteville in September.

