WATCH: Good Samaritans help save entangled sea turtle off Florida coast

, Fla. — A loggerhead sea turtle was rescued in Florida over the weekend after becoming tangled in a crab line.

The incident occurred when a good Samaritan in Miami-Dade noticed the turtle in distress and alerted authorities.

The marine patrol unit responded promptly and successfully freed the turtle, allowing it to swim away on its own.

Thanks to the efforts of a vigilant bystander, the loggerhead turtle was able to return safely to its natural habitat.

