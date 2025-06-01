Goodwill hosts “Something Blue” Pop-Up Wedding Shop in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — As wedding expenses continue to increase, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is providing a new option for brides, grooms, and wedding parties.

The organization will operate a two-day “Something Blue” pop-up wedding shop at its Clermont store on May 31 and June 1, 2025, created to help couples find affordable wedding clothing and accessories.

Couples are exploring ways to cut costs, with the average wedding cost expected to hit $36,000 this year, about a 6% rise from 2024.

The pop-up shop will showcase a carefully chosen range of wedding dresses, suits, bridesmaid dresses, and essential accessories, all at thrift store prices.

Thanks to the community’s contributions, brides can find dresses beginning at $50, a fraction of the typical $2,000 price tag for a gown.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at the Goodwill store in Clermont, located at 14200 W. Colonial Drive.

For more information, visit www.goodwillcfl.org or contact Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.,

