Goodwill Industries hosts job and resource fair at renovated Orlando campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is set to host a job and resource fair at its newly renovated Orlando campus on Oct. 22.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a collaboration with Orange County Government and the Neighborhood Center for Families.

It aims to connect job seekers with more than a dozen employers conducting on-site interviews.

Attendees of the fair will be able to learn about a variety of resources, including childcare, and healthcare assistance as well as Goodwill’s Prosperity Platform, which offers free one-on-one financial coaching.

The fair marks the first community event at Goodwill’s newly renovated campus, located at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. Participants are encouraged to use the administrative entrance.

