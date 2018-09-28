0 Got a tip? Here's how to send it to WFTV Channel 9

Story Highlights Many of our stories come from people who asked us to look into something

If you have a tip, we want to hear from you!

Our mobile news app will keep you informed. Click here to download it for free.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you have a story or news tip that you want to share with WFTV? Do you want to speak with a reporter about it? Would you like our journalists to ask questions and get answers?

We have several ways for you to submit your tip to us.

Related Headlines STEP-BY-STEP: How to get the latest updates with the WFTV News app

General News Tip Form: You can fill out this form to submit your tip. You don't have to provide your contact information, but it usually helps our reporters look into the stories if you do. Click here to go to that form.

Political Misinformation Tip Form:

WFTV is looking for examples of political misinformation or false claims that are being spread in Central Florida to influence the elections. This includes any false information that could confuse, mislead or influence voters. Click here to send political reporter Christopher Heath your tip.

Todd Ulrich & Action 9:

Do you have a consumer story? Do you feel like you were ripped off by a local business or contractor? Are you having issues with warranties, insurance or just feel cheated out of your money? Send Todd and his team your story by clicking here.

Home Surveillance Video:

Did your home security system record something crazy? Do you think there's a theft ring targeting your neighborhood and your camera recorded it? Is someone taking your mail? Is there a bear or other Florida critter who wants to get inside your house? Click this link for instructions on how to send us that video.

Daralene Jones, Karla Ray & the 9 Investigates Team:

Is your tip the next big story in Central Florida? Do you want 9 Investigates to ask the tough questions and uncover the truth? Click here to contact the 9 Investigates team; just add 9 Investigates to your tip.

Weather Pictures & Video:

You know we see some wild weather in Central Florida! Many people share their awesome pictures and videos with us. Rainbows, lightning, storm damage, heavy rain, beautiful sunsets and sunrises - we welcome it all! You can post your pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #stormalert9 and it will land on this page. You can also join our Facebook Group, "WFTV Channel 9 Storm Spotters."

WFTV Channel 9 Storm Spotters Facebook Group · 848 members Join Group We love our Central Florida storm spotters! You provide us with an eyewitness account of exactly how the weather is acting in your side of town. Thank...

Social Media:

Many people send WFTV and our journalists tips via social media. We're on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Just search "Channel 9 WFTV" to follow us and then send us your tips.

Snail Mail:

It's less common, but some people still submit their tips through regular mail. You can address your mail to the reporter you wish to speak with and send it to:

Reporter Name

c/o WFTV News Department

490 E. South Street

Orlando, Florida 32801

Phone Calls:

If you want to speak with a reporter on the phone, you can call the newsroom at 407-822-8330. If you just want to call in breaking news, you can call that same number.

Editor's Note: Please use the email address news@wftv.com to send press releases or pitches.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.