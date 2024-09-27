At 9 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Florida’s response in wake of Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update Friday morning on Florida’s response after Hurricane Helene slammed the state.

DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

The update comes after Helene made landfall overnight in Florida’s Big Bend area as a devastating Category 4 hurricane.

Joing DeSantis at the event will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

