WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Debby’s impacts to Florida

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — On the heels of Hurricane Debby’s drenching rains and powerful winds around much of the Sunshine State, Gov. DeSantis will hold a news briefing Tuesday.

DeSantis plans to speak at 10:30 a.m. in Steinhatchee.

He will be joined Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

READ: Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Walz selected

The event will happen at Roy’s Restaurant on 1st Avenue SE.

Debby made landfall in Steinhatchee on Monday.

READ: Tropical Storm Debby continues slow crawl across southeastern US

When it happens, you can watch the news conference by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group