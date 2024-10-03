Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to give an update Thursday on the ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene in Manatee County.

The governor plans to speak around 11:15 a.m. from Rod & Reel Pier in Anna Maria.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and Adjutant General of Florida Major General John D. Haas will join DeSantis at the event.

The latest updates come nearly one week after HUrricane made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Damaging storm surge flooding from Helene also impacted the Sarasota and Manatee County areas as the system moved up the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

