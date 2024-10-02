At 11:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts near St. Petersburg

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to give an update Wednesday on the ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

The governor is planning to speak around 11:30 a.m. from John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach.

The area is a popular oceanside destination near St. Petersburg.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly and Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida, will join DeSantis at the event.

The latest updates come nearly one week after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Watch: Uncertainty surrounds tropical system working to develop in Caribbean

Damaging storm surge flooding from Helene also impacted the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas as the system moved up the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group