Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton in Ocala at 3 p.m.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton in Marion County.

The governor will speak Tuesday afternoon from the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 3 p.m.

