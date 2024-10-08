Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton in Ocala at 3 p.m.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton in Marion County.
The governor will speak Tuesday afternoon from the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 3 p.m.
