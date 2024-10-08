Local

Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton in Ocala at 3 p.m.

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis met with condo owners and associations in Tampa to discuss their safety and cost concerns. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton in Marion County.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The governor will speak Tuesday afternoon from the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton weakens to a major Cat. 4 storm

DeSantis will be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 3 p.m.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

When it happens, you can watch it on WFTV Channel 9 and also by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read