Galactic Adventure: Central Florida theme park to launch space-themed indoor roller coaster

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Theme park lovers are preparing to blast off into a new adventure.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is set to launch a new space-themed indoor roller coaster early next year.

Park officials said the new attraction will offer families an immersive galaxy adventure.

According to a news release, the new attraction will be the most technologically advanced ride at the resort.

Construction began two years ago and marks the first new roller coaster inside Legoland Florida since it opened in 2011.

“This is more than just a ride,” said Blake Boyter, senior project manager of Merlin Magic Making. “It’s a fully immersive mission that starts the minute guests enter the building.”

