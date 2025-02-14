Gov. DeSantis proposes pay increases for Florida’s first responders

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan Friday to boost Florida law enforcement as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.

The governor is proposing $120 million in pay increases to state law enforcement.

He said entry-level officers would receive a 20% increase in pay, while senior officers would receive a 25% increase.

Firefighters will also get an increase of that same amount.

The governor said these raises will keep experienced first responders in Florida.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping good talent. The reality is if you don’t do that then it’s not that they don’t want to serve, but if they have better opportunities, uh, then you’ll lose them,” DeSantis said.

The governor will present this proposal during the legislative session next month.

