Gov. DeSantis signed pet insurance regulation bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed four bills, including a measure regulating pet insurance that individuals can purchase for veterinary care.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the pet-insurance bill (HB 655) this month, which includes regulations similar to those in human health care.

For example, the bill will require pet insurers to disclose whether policies exclude coverage for issues like chronic and pre-existing conditions.

Additionally, it will require insurers to provide information regarding claim payments and benefit schedules.

A House staff analysis indicated that four carriers offer pet-insurance policies in Florida, covering illnesses and orthopedic conditions.

“As companion animals live longer, veterinary care costs are rising, prompting more pet owners to consider insurance for managing expenses related to preventive care, illnesses, and emergencies,” the staff analysis said.

The bill will take effect on Jan. 1.

