Government Shutdown hits NASA: Furloughs loom, Artemis unaffected

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The continuing government shutdown has caused anxiety among thousands of NASA employees, with some federal workers potentially being furloughed without pay.

NASA has confirmed that, despite the shutdown, essential missions—especially those concerning national security and space exploration—will proceed as scheduled. This includes the Artemis lunar missions, which are still fully funded and on track.

Congressman Mike Haridopolis stated that the Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 missions will proceed as planned despite the shutdown. “The only good news I can report is that Artemis, which of course is our NASA mission to the moon, Artemis 2, is still on track. It will not be impacted in any way. For that matter, Artemis 3 is also fully funded,” he stated.

Our Brevard County reporter, Melonie Holt, is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with Space Coast workers and leaders. She will share updates on how the shutdown impacts the local community.

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, NASA continues to prioritize its essential missions, such as the Artemis moon projects, to prevent disruptions. However, the situation still poses serious challenges for federal employees.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group