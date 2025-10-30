Government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits for Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — The ongoing government shutdown is set to impact thousands of Central Florida residents as funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will run out starting Saturday.

Almost three million people in Florida rely on SNAP benefits, and the impending halt in funding will leave many scrambling for alternatives to feed their families.

“It’s absurd right? I’m a family of 6, what are we going to do? How are we going to feed our family? It’s the holidays and that’s big for us, we don’t know what we’re gonna do,” said a local resident affected by the potential loss of SNAP benefits.

To mitigate the effects of the SNAP funding cut, some residents have turned to organizations like United Against Poverty Orlando, which offers groceries at reduced prices for SNAP recipients.

United Against Poverty Orlando allows those losing SNAP benefits to register as members to access these discounted prices.

