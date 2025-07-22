Governor DeSantis approves eighth Florida execution of 2025, tying state record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has approved Kayle Barrington Bates’s execution, which will match the record for the most executions in a single year in Florida.

Bates is scheduled to be executed on August 19 for the murder of Janet White, which occurred over 43 years ago in Bay County, near Panama City.

This will be the eighth execution in Florida this year, matching the record set in 1984 and 2014.

The execution of Bates’s death warrant further increases the tally of executions carried out under Governor DeSantis’s tenure.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group