Governor DeSantis announces plan to make prescription drugs cheaper

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis came to The Villages on Wednesday afternoon to announce a plan to lower the costs of prescription drugs in Florida.
DeSantis said he is working with President Donald Trump to import FDA-approved drugs from Canada, saying the same prescription drugs people buy in Florida are up to 75 percent cheaper north of the border.
After assuming office in January, DeSantis has already made a bevy of announcements, most notibly wanting to end ban on smokable medical marijuana and moving to end Common Core standards in schools.
