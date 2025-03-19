Greater Orlando Aviation Authority selects new CEO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has a new CEO.

The board voted unanimously for Lance Lyttle following a nationwide search that spanned months.

Lyttle is currently the managing director for Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Before that, he was chief operating officer for Houston Airport System. He also served as the assistant general manager at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Lyttle could start as early as next month, pending contract negotiations.

Lyttle replaces Kevin Thibault, who is resigning as CEO due to a family illness. The board says Thibault will help with the upcoming transition.

“Lance Lyttle is a forward-thinking leader with a deep commitment to innovation and a successful record of overseeing the development of new airport terminals in both Seattle and Houston while playing key supportive roles for capital projects in Atlanta,” COAA board Chairman Tim Weisheyer said in a news release. “With ongoing projects to enhance the passenger experience, our expanding infrastructure, and our role as a key economic driver for the region, we are confident that Mr. Lyttle will continue to elevate Orlando International and Orlando Executive airports as premier gateways for travelers and businesses alike. We look forward to working together as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also sent a statement on Lyttle;s hiring, saying, “I’ve been a champion for Mr. Lyttle since I cast a vote for him to be the GOAA CEO during the last CEO executive search. I certainly appreciate and have gotten to know Mr. Thibault very well during these past three years and he has led GOAA and OIA with a steady hand. However, if the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority wants Orlando International Airport to be the top airport in the world, I believe it takes someone with the type of broad, diverse experience that Mr. Lyttle brings to the table with the way he has led Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He’s a true airport executive who will bring unique insights to our airports.”

