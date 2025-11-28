Grenade was discovered in an Orlando neighborhood, the fire department says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department and its Arson Bomb Team responded to a potential explosive device on Friday afternoon.

ORD stated that they responded to the 3000 block of Graceland Court.

Firefighters said that, upon investigation, it was determined that the device posed no threat as it was an inert grenade.

OFD said the scene was handed over to the Patrick Space Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for further handling.

