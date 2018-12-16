0 Groom surprises bride, guests with Toys for Tots shopping spree in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Newly-married Jessica Bond walked into a Kissimmee Target store with her wedding gown on.

She’d just had her first dance with Brad Bond at her wedding reception.

Then he announced she and all their wedding guests would be taking a break from the reception to contribute to a cause dear to their hearts: Toys for Tots.

The couple’s relationship started at a Target, shopping for Toys for Tots seven years before.

Since then, they say it’s something they prepare for months before collection bins even pop up.

“We'll start shopping clearance toys, usually around September-October, and we just stockpile them in our garage,” said Brad Bond.

Well would you look at that?! A bride, groom and ALL their wedding guests shopping @Target for @ToysForTots_USA! The groom pulled off the sweet, sweet surprise by himself. pic.twitter.com/TkyxWOlnqV — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) December 16, 2018

He gave each guest a $10 gift card, but many spent more than that.

The Target store manager who helped make it happen and get the wedding party through quickly also donated a cart of toys from the company.

Now, Bond says he feels certain this year’s donation will fill a 16-passenger van and Jessica Bond says she feels even more certain she’s met Mr. Right.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Coming up at 10, a groom surprises the bride and ALL the wedding guests with a trip to @Target to buy toys for @ToysForTots_USA, during a toast after their first dance! He talks to us about the connection to their first date. pic.twitter.com/2stME84fsB — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) December 16, 2018

