Ground broken on Beacon College’s new sports, fitness center

LEESBURG, Fla. — Beacon College has broken ground on a new $11 million sports and fitness center.

The facility will include basketball courts, a track, a fitness center and bleacher seating.

Beacon College is the first accredited baccalaureate institution specifically for neurodivergent students, including those with autism, dyslexia and other neurological differences.

