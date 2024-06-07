Groundbreaking on a new entertainment venue and brewery in Cocoa Beach is set to begin

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Groundbreaking for the Cocoa Beach Mercado, a new upscale food, entertainment, and event venue, is scheduled to break ground by the fall of 2024.

This new development will have something for everybody as it will have a dozen restaurants, a private event space, an 8,000-square-foot covered courtyard, a rooftop bar and the only craft brewery in Cocoa Beach.

All 12 restaurants will be independently owned, giving a diverse choice of food options for guests.

The rooftop bar will be a 40-seat full liquor bar with an array of cocktail beverages. The bar also overlooks the Banana River, giving guests a nice view of Cocoa Beach Mercado.

The on-site brewery will be showcased by floor-to-ceiling windows, giving guests the unique opportunity to watch a working brewery in action.

On the first level guests can enjoy their food and or beverages in the covered open-air courtyard, which seats up to 400. The courtyard will also feature live music, art shows, holiday events and more.

“I’m excited to bring this new concept to Cocoa Beach. The Cocoa Beach Mercado will bring together a diverse variety of food concepts, locally brewed beer, and an amazing cocktail program mixed with a roof top bar and event space all in one place”, said Mercado owner Daniel Todd.

The Cocoa Beach Mercado aims to positively impact the area by creating upwards of 150 local jobs.

“I am excited to see this project come to life. This will be an amazing upscale dining and entertainment venue for Cocoa Beach residents and tourists alike”, said Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi.

The city expects the Mercado to be up and running in Fall 2025.

