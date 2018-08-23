0 Group hopes shower trailer can help combat homelessness in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shower trailer will soon be available to homeless people in downtown Orlando.

It will take minutes to shower in the trailer, but Eric Camarillo -- president of SALT, which stands for Service and Love Together -- said he hopes it will change lives.

"We've done surveys with the homeless, and some who are actively looking for a job haven't showered in three months," he said. "You can't get a job if you can't shower."

The outreach group raised $40,000 for the shower trailer, which will be driven this weekend to the Orlando Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the Lake Eola Heights neighborhood.

"A homeless individual can come shower, get clothes, and we're going to have barbers there to cut their hair," Camarillo said.

The group aims to someday host regular events and to provide transportation to and from job interview sites.

The church's pastor said a homeless feeding program attracted about 70 people, and the church received some criticism for it. But others are supportive of the efforts.

"I don't think it's going draw more (homeless people). There's a lot here anyway," resident Lynn Plotkin said. "The times I come and go, I see them down on (State Road) 50, so I think it would be a great help for them."

Camarillo said he is hopeful that the shower trailer will help combat the issue of homelessness.

"Our project is (intended) to help them get off the street and decrease the (homeless) population," he said.

The shower trailer will be parked at the church from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Today at 4 on @WFTV- this mobile shower trailer for the homeless is coming soon to Downtown Orlando. We’ll have more on the big plans for it! @saltoutreachinc @citybeautiful pic.twitter.com/2J9l9iBYok — Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) August 22, 2018

