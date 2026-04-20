Group to host child drowning prevention workshop in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County H.E.A.R.T. will host a drowning prevention workshop on April 30 in Lake Mary.

The public event aims to educate attendees on recognizing drowning risks and implementing preventive measures to safeguard children.

The workshop seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of child drowning and equip participants with practical knowledge.

The initiative by Seminole County H.E.A.R.T. focuses on providing essential education to help community members take proactive steps against accidental drownings.

This workshop will cover methods to identify potential hazards and actions to mitigate them.

The workshop, which is open to all members of the public, will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church is located on Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary.

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