Groveland celebrates grand opening of Cherry Lake Park with truck-or-treat event

GROVELAND, Fla. — The City of Groveland announces the grand opening of Cherry Lake Park.

The park’s grand opening is at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at 131 Wilson Lake Parkway.

The city said the family-friendly celebration will officially unveil the city’s newest and the area’s largest outdoor recreational space.

The city invites residents to a truck-or-treat event immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Read: Wawa to open new store in Tavares on Halloween

The truck-or-treat event will start at 4:30 p.m. with decorated vehicles and treats.

The first 250 kids will receive a Halloween tote bag to collect their candy.

“We are thrilled to open Cherry Lake Park, a space that will serve as a hub for outdoor activities and community gatherings,” Mayor Evelyn Wilson said. “With this park, we are continuing our commitment to providing residents with exceptional recreational opportunities, while embracing Groveland’s natural charm and beauty.”

Read: The Perfect Gift: Florida Lottery releases new holiday scratch-off games

The park will include a fitness court, and residents can download the free Fitness Court app, which acts as a digital “coach in your pocket” providing video tutorials.

The park’s playground will feature a 29-foot-tall, ramp-accessible play tower, zipline, and wooden parkour climbing net.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Cherry Lake Park Groveland to open 2 of 2 Cherry Lake Park Groveland to open 2 of 2

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group