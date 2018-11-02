Groveland man accused of sexually battering 2nd teenage girl

CLERMONT, Fla. - Additional sexual battery charges have been submitted against a 19-year-old Groveland man stemming from a July incident, the Clermont Police Department said Friday.
Police said Christopher Asad Jaylin Davis was first arrested Sunday as a suspect in the sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl behind a shopping center on South Highway 27 near Brogden Drive, Clermont police Sgt. Malcolm Draper said.
Investigators reopened a case in which a 17-year-old girl said Davis, a longtime associate, forced her into a bathroom stall at Clermont's Waterfront Park and sexually battered her, Draper said.
Police said the incident happened on July 3 and was reported July 30 after the victim confided in a youth pastor.
"At that time, the victim did not wish to proceed with the investigation and wouldn't identify a suspect due to a fear of retaliation," Draper said. "After Mr. Davis was arrested, Clermont police investigators were notified by the victim’s parents who advised that the juvenile victim wished to proceed with the case."
Davis was charged with sexual battery and is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bail.
Clermont Police Make 2nd Arrest on Groveland Man for Sexual Battery. pic.twitter.com/J3QiqOVdRa— Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) November 2, 2018
