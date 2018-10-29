Groveland man accused of sexually battering teen suspected in other rape cases

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of sexually battering a 16-year-old girl behind a shopping plaza is now a suspect in other rape cases, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Davis, 19, is facing one sexual battery charge in the most recent case on Oct. 9.
Related Headlines
-
Bystanders come to aid of woman sexually assaulted while walking in…
-
Employee at tattoo shop accused of sexually assaulting customer
-
Man climbs ladder, breaks window, assaults woman in her home, police say
-
Former Georgia choir teacher accused of sexual battery against student
-
Washington DC to investigate Catholic sexual abuse
The 16-year-old victim told deputies she was at the Clermont Landing strip mall to go to the movies with friends.
She said her cellphone battery was about to die so she texted her friends to bring a charger, according to an arrest affidavit.
She said Davis, who she only knew as “Chris,” responded that he had one and he wanted to speak to her anyway.
The victim told deputies he lured her behind a store, grabbed her by the arms and forced her to the ground, the affidavit said.
She told deputies she screamed “no” several times, but Davis forced her head against the concrete, pulled down her pants and sexually battered her, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told deputies he threatened to send photos of her to her family and friends.
The victim was able to show deputies Davis’ Instagram account. A Groveland police officer recognized Davis from a sexual battery incident in September. Deputies said the Oct. 9 incident is the fourth sexual battery or sexual assault case since July in which David is a suspect.
They said he was a suspect or offender of assault or battery in four other cases since 2012.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}