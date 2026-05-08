Groveland man sentenced to 16 years for child pornography possession

GROVELAND, Fla. — A forty-one-year-old man from Groveland was sentenced to 16 years in prison last month after a jury found him guilty of 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sentencing followed an investigation into Xavier Mendez that began in July 2024. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating an online user had uploaded files containing suspected child pornography.

FDLE investigated the lead and determined a Kik user utilized the platform to share digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation revealed the account belonged to Mendez, who resided at an address off Prairie Falcon Drive in Groveland.

The case was transferred to the Groveland Police Department, where they issued a search warrant for Mendez’s residence.

A digital forensics examination of evidence revealed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Mendez, who was then taken into custody shortly after.

Upon his release from prison, Mendez will be required to register as a sexual offender. He must also complete four years of probation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group