Hackers linked to Chinese government behind massive hack on Americans’ cellphones, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released after a massive ongoing hack impacting Americans’ cellphones.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

National security officials say hackers linked to the Chinese government breached telecommunications companies, including Verizon and AT&T, stealing data from over a million Americans.

The hack targeted government and political figures, including President-elect Donald Trump and his running mate, with some having voice recordings and texts stolen.

Read: FBI tells telecom firms to boost security following wide-ranging Chinese hacking campaign

Telecom companies are working to fix security gaps, and officials are urging the use of encrypted communication apps like WhatsApp and Signal.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group