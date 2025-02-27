Haines City man faces life in prison over hundreds of images of child pornography, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police in Haines City said a man could be charged with life in prison over accusations of child molestation and position of child pornography.

Officers said 52-year-old Martin Jose Rojas Collazo was arrested after a juvenile reported having a sexual relationship with him.

Investigators said while questioning Collazo he admitted to having over 100 explicit images of children on an electronic device.

According to a report, Collazo told police he believed the images were not illegal because the children were from outside of the U.S.

Collazo was taken into custody and charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

“The subject may not think his actions were harmful, but we take this type of crime seriously,” said Deputy Police Chief Jay Hopwood. “Every image represents a victim, and we are dedicated to ensuring this individual is held accountable for every count and his actions.”

Police said they anticipate more charges against Collazo as their investigation continues.

