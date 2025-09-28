Local

Haitian businessman arrested in Florida for immigration violations, alleged terrorist gang ties

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Dimitri Vorbe
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dimitri Vorbe, a well-known Haitian businessman, was arrested in Florida on charges of immigration law violations and suspected connections to gangs designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

Vorbe, originating from a prominent Haitian family engaged in the energy industry and politics, is presently held at the Krome Detention Center in Miami.

Federal officials accuse him of contributing to the destabilization of Haiti.

ICE has accused Dimitri Vorbe of breaking immigration laws. His suspected ties to gangs, deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S., have sparked worries about his impact and operations in Haiti and internationally.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read