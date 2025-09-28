Haitian businessman arrested in Florida for immigration violations, alleged terrorist gang ties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dimitri Vorbe, a well-known Haitian businessman, was arrested in Florida on charges of immigration law violations and suspected connections to gangs designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

Vorbe, originating from a prominent Haitian family engaged in the energy industry and politics, is presently held at the Krome Detention Center in Miami.

Federal officials accuse him of contributing to the destabilization of Haiti.

ICE has accused Dimitri Vorbe of breaking immigration laws. His suspected ties to gangs, deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S., have sparked worries about his impact and operations in Haiti and internationally.

