Halloween mass shooting survivor describes chaos during celebrations in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — 20-year-old Andrew Berry, one of seven victims to survive the mass shooting in Downtown Orlando early Friday morning, describes the events.

The Valencia College student, like thousands of others, was celebrating Halloween in Downtown Orlando before tragedy struck when 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar shot into a crowd, killing two people.

Berry said he did not know Edgar but watched him pull a gun, and as he crouched to the ground, a bullet grazed the top of his head.

Berry was taken to ORMC where he only needed stitches. “You can see there’s not much room there. We’re talking a centimeter difference, and he severely has a brain injury,” said Orlando Regional Medical Center trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Ibrahim.

Read: Police ID victims killed in Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

“Honestly, it could be worse for me, so I’m not feeling as bad,” said Berry.

The 20-year-old is an EMT student and says the experience has only furthered his hopes of pursuing a career in nursing.

“After it happened, the first thing I did was thank God I was still here. I have another opportunity to achieve my goals in life,” said Berry.

Read: UCF announces student’s death after Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group