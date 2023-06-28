HAPPENING TODAY: Amway Center job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, you have a chance to land one with Amway Center.

On Wednesday, Orlando Venues is holding the first of three hiring events.

There are roles in guest services, security, food and beverage, and cleaning.

And if you apply, you’ll get two free tickets to a future event.

Today’s hiring event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Amway Center is located at 400 W Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801.

If you can’t make it to Wednesday’s event, Amway Center also plans to hold job fairs on July 19 and Aug. 16.

