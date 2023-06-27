Happening this week: Orlando Health to host 2 hiring events

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in health care, we’ve got some leads for you.

Orlando Health will hold two separate hiring fairs this week.

The first will happen Wednesday, June 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Health Central Hospital in Ocoee.

Billed as a “Nursing Mix and Mingle,” both Health Central and Horizon West hospitals will aim to recruit the following candidates:

Nursing Students

Graduate Nurses

Surgical Tech Students

Surgical Techs

See a map of the event location below:

The second event is scheduled for Thursday and will also be held at Health Central Hospital, located at 10000 West Colonial Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orlando Health said several of its campuses will be looking to fill openings that include:

Registered Nurses

Food and Nutrition

Patient Access and Registration

Radiology Techs

CT Techs

Respiratory Therapists

Medical Laboratory Scientists

Paramedics

Certified and Non-certified Nursing Assistants

Central Supply Technicians

Mental Health Therapists

Certified Medical Assistants

Pharmacy Techs

