Happening today: Lanes shift on Lake Underhill Road for year-long widening project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists who frequent Lake Underhill Road are likely to notice something different on their daily commute.

Beginning Monday, a shift in traffic lanes will be in effect near the intersection of Econlockhatchee Trail.

Orange County officials said the shift is necessary as traffic engineers work to widen stretches of both busy roads.

Lake Underhill Road widening project Starting Nov. 6, drivers will notice a lane shift on Lake Underhill Road near Econlockhatchee Trail. (WFTV news staff)

Here’s what drivers can expect to encounter with the Lake Underhill Road shift:

Westbound motorists will use a temporary, paved lane adjacent to the current one.

Eastbound motorists will be shifted to use the existing westbound lane.

Message boards and other signage are in place so that drivers are aware of the updated traffic pattern, officials said.

Why is the shift necessary?

“Traffic is being shifted off the westbound lane of Lake Underhill Road to create space for crews to begin installing box culverts through the canal along the roadway,”

In the near future, construction crews will also install temporary concrete barrier walls on both sides of Lake Underhill Road.

Orange County officials estimate the traffic shift will be in place for about a year.

Once completed, drivers will find themselves on a new roadway built over the box culvert along the existing drainage canal.

The Econlockhatchee Trail Improvement Project has a price tag of nearly $67 million and is expected to be finished in early 2026.

