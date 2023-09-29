Have you seen her? Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered 20-year-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 20-year-old woman.

Deputies said Kalsey Mitchell Munoz’s parents told them they dropped Kalsey off at work at the Dicks Sporting Goods in Ocala on Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. Deputies said when Kalsey arrived at work, she told her boss she was quitting and left in a dark-colored sedan.

Deputies said one of her family members received a text from Kalsey saying she was going to see family in South Florida. But her South Florida family members said they haven’t seen or heard from her.

Deputies said Kalsey’s parents received another text from her phone, but communication has since stopped.

Kalsey was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and black leggings.

Deputies said Kalsey is epileptic and has been diagnosed with other medical conditions and does not have her medication. If you have any information on Kalsey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

