Have you seen her? Volusia County deputies searching for missing high school student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are searching for a missing high school student.

Deputies said Anastasia Leonard, 17, left her DeBary home on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies said Leonard is a student at University High School.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777.

Please help Volusia sheriff's detectives find Anastasia Leonard, 17, a University High School student. She left her home Wednesday in DeBary. Please call our Comm. Center, (386) 248-1777, if you spot her. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/RqKk28ShBP — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 24, 2023

