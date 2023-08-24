Local

Have you seen her? Volusia County deputies searching for missing high school student

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Anastasia Leonard Deputies said Anastasia Leonard, 17, left her DeBary home on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are searching for a missing high school student.

Deputies said Anastasia Leonard, 17, left her DeBary home on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies said Leonard is a student at University High School.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777.

