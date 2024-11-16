Local

Have you seen him? Casselberry police search for missing man

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

James Martin Jr.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department is looking for help to find a missing man. 

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old James Martin Jr. from Casselberry, who was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Lake Shore Drive on Casselberry. 

Martin was last seen wearing a grey shirt, gray shorts, and brown Crocs. 

Martin is 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Martin may be traveling in a 2025 red Volkswagen Beetle with Florida tag number Y47GXN. 

FDLE said the car may have a white bumper sticker on the left side of the license plate. 

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call FDLE or the Casselberry Police Department at 407-262-7606 or 911. 

