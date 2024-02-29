HCA debuts 2 new Orlando freestanding emergency rooms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is opening its eighth and ninth freestanding emergency rooms in Orlando this week.

Here’ more on the Nashville, Tennessee-based for-profit health system’s newest ERs:

HCA Florida Osceola East Emergency: The $15.5 million, 11,000-square-foot facility opened Feb. 27 at 4920 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in St Cloud. It has 22 full-time health care staff members and is expected to serve an area with more than 100,000 nearby residents. It has more than 11 exam rooms as well as CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound and on-site laboratory services.

HCA Florida Casselberry Emergency: Located at 2560 S. U.S. Hwy 17/92 in Casselberry, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 29. The site will have roughly 20 staff.

