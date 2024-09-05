HCA invests $80M in Oviedo Medical Center expansion amid population boom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

HCA Florida Oviedo Medical Center has hit a milestone for its $80 million expansion project.

The 64-bed, $109 million hospital — part of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) — debuted two operating suites at the end of August, with two more expected to open in early 2025. This $18 million project includes a 14,000-square-foot surgery recovery post-anesthesia care unit with 14 beds that will open later this month.

Oviedo Medical Center CEO KC Donahey told Orlando Business Journal the work is part of the larger hospital expansion as Oviedo continues to grow from 11,114 residents in 1990 to 40,059 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

Read: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group