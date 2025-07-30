Health officials ramp up mosquito control after confirmed dengue cases in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Brevard County is preparing preventive measures after four confirmed cases of dengue in the county.

The Department, along with Brevard County Mosquito Control, is coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by enhanced monitoring for mosquitoes and diseases, targeted mosquito treatment, and overnight spraying to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Dengue can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and joint pain, fever, and sometimes a rash.

Dengue is not contagious but transmitted by an infected mosquito’s bite.

Here is a flyer from the department on how to be precautions in getting bitten by mosquitoes:

Department of Health Brevard mosquito bite prevention (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group