Health officials warn residents of rising flesh-eating bacterial infections in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Health officials in Florida warn residents about an increase in flesh-eating bacterial infections.

This summer, 25 cases of Vibrio vulnificus were reported, including one case each in Volusia and Flagler counties.

As of September 4, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 25 cases of Vibrio vulnificus, with five fatalities occurring in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough, and St. Johns counties.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterial infection that thrives in warm, brackish seawater, making Florida’s coastal areas particularly susceptible during the peak period from April to November when water temperatures are highest.

As the summer season carries on, both residents and visitors to Florida’s beautiful coastal areas are encouraged to take some simple precautions to avoid exposure to Vibrio vulnificus.

