Hearing on restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills to be rescheduled

ORLANDO, Fla. — A court hearing on a petition for a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills will be rescheduled after both Mills and his ex-girlfriend, reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston, appeared virtually for proceedings Monday.

Langston’s attorney told the judge she needs additional time to review evidence tied to the case, including allegations that Mills threatened to release nude images of Langston.

Mills has denied the accusations, saying the claims are false and that messages cited in the case were taken out of context.

Court records previously obtained by Channel 9 show Langston filed the 26-page petition on Aug. 5 in Columbia County, attaching screenshots of messages she says came from Mills.

In one alleged message, Mills allegedly wrote, “You want to date or be with someone, be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, they better know it’s coming every time.” The petition also claims Mills threatened her reputation and title, and includes a screenshot of a call allegedly made from the U.S. Capitol.

Langston wrote that the couple began dating in November 2021, moved in together in 2024 and broke up after she learned—through news reports—about an alleged altercation involving Mills and another woman. She alleges he has “blackmailed me with nude images/videos” since then. Mills has not been charged with any crime and disputes the allegations.

A new hearing date is expected to be set by the end of the day Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group