Hearing set as woman seeks immunity in deadly road rage clash on Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman, Tina Allego, is seeking immunity from prosecution after being charged with murder in a road rage incident.

Allego’s attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that she acted in self-defense during the incident that occurred last December on east Colonial Drive.

According to Allego, the altercation began when another driver hit her car, prompting her to get out and inspect the damage.

She claims that the driver then attempted to hit her, leading to a confrontation where he allegedly started hitting her in the face.

In response, Allego says she pulled out her gun and shot the man. A hearing on the motion for immunity has been scheduled for October.

