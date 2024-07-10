Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and humid on Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for our area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The warning was issued because we could see a heat index between 100 and 110 degrees.

In addition to the heat, some will also see more afternoon storms.

Afternoon rain will be spotty and favor the coast between 2 p.m. through the evening.

A weak upper disturbance off our coast will be where most of the rain falls; closest to the disturbance, the coast, will have the highest rain chance on Wednesday.

That disturbance will track over Florida tomorrow, changing the rain timeline. Morning or afternoon showers are possible on Thursday.

The afternoon storm pattern will continue Friday and through the weekend.

